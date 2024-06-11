Pennsylvania Gov. Drops 4-Letter Word On Live TV In Blunt Message For 'Whining' Trump

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) on Monday offered some all-too-blunt advice to Donald Trump.

“I got a message to Donald Trump and all his negativity and his whining,” he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. “Stop shit-talking America. This is the greatest country on Earth, and it’s time that we all start acting like it.”

Trump has repeatedly slammed America, earlier this year saying “in many ways we’re living in hell right now.”

He also wrote on Truth Social: “WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!”

But Shapiro said that’s not the reality of life in America today ― and voters in his swing state know it.

“I think they want to be led by someone who is honest and decent ― someone who’s actually on their side, like Joe Biden,” he said. “And all they hear from Donald Trump is a whole bunch of whining about this country. I think Donald Trump’s gotta quit whining.”

Shapiro also warned that Trump is out for revenge as he seeks a return to the White House.

“The idea that he would be put in charge of the justice system and have people surrounding him that were out just trying to get his perceived enemies should scare all Americans,” he said. “It’s another example of the kind of chaos that he would inflict on our country if he’s given the opportunity to lead this nation again.”

Check out the full interview below: