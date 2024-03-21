Pennsylvania Game Commission says leave baby bunnies alone

(WHTM) – With spring in the air, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding everyone to “let wild be wild.”

The Game Commission says residents are more likely to see wild animals, especially newborns, in the coming weeks and months.

One example is cottontail rabbits where babies are usually born between March and September with the majority coming in May and June.

If you find a rabbit nest, here’s what the Game Commission recommends.

If the kits (babies) appear to be healthy and unharmed, leave them alone. Their mother knows where they are and returns at dusk or dawn to feed them.

If the babies show signs of injury or the mother has not returned, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-Wild or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

To determine whether the babies have been abandoned, the Game Commission recommends placing yarn in a tic-tac-toe pattern over the next to see if it’s disturbed over 24 hours. If the string moved but the nest is covered in grass and fur, the mother returned.

The Game Commission says rabbits are born blind, furless, and needing their mother.

