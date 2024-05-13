Pennsylvania firefighter dies after returning home from fire call

WYOMISSING, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own after he unexpectedly passed away after responding to a call.

The Wyomissing Fire Department says Captain Derrick Nester, a 17-year veteran of the department, passed away unexpectedly on May 6.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Nester worked an overnight shift on May 5 during which he responded to numerous calls, the last of which was a residential structure fire.

Nester, 43, returned home from duty but did not return to the department on Monday. He was found deceased at his home by his fire chief from an apparent heart attack, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

A wreath was placed at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial, located, at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg Maryland, in honor of Captain Nester.

The U.S. Fire Administration, a branch of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, says there have been 25 on-duty firefighter fatalities in 2024. Three of those on-duty fatalities were in Pennsylvania this year.

