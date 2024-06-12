Pennsylvania driver license, photo centers to close on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth

All driver license and photo centers will be closed Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, PennDOT announced.

Juneteenth National Freedom Day is an official annual observance in Pennsylvania, marking June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas – the furthest point in the south – with news of the end of the Civil War.

Customers can obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

