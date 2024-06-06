Pennsylvania crossing guard arrested, charged with supplying middle school students with narcotics: PD

A school crossing guard in a Pennsylvania community was arrested for allegedly supplying middle school students with narcotics.

According to officials, Kiara Lee, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and is accused of distributing electronic cigarettes and substances containing marijuana to students at Penn Wood Middle School.

Police told Fox 29 Philadelphia that a student reported that Lee provided students with vapes several times, and frequently smoked marijuana with another student.

The student's guardian also confirmed to Fox 29 that Lee had been giving her child vapes and marijuana edibles.

Text messages between Lee and the student also revealed their experiences after eating the edibles, according to authorities.

"School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant. They are – quite literally – entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the country. For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing, and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

A parent of a student at Penn Wood Middle School told Fox 29 that the news of Lee was very troubling.

"It’s already bad enough as a parent, keeping them away from influences, but to hear that an employee of the borough would even sell to kids. It’s insane," Maya Bryant said.

"It’s a shame to have these people on these corners to do their job, to protect children and now you’re telling me the kids are receiving drugs from them? It’s utterly disgusting," another parent, Malekka Dade, told Fox 29.

According to jail records, Lee has been charged with two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of possession of marijuana, among other charges.

She was unable to post her $20,000 bail, officials said.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 14.





