Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida

A Pennsylvania couple died on Thursday after they got caught in rip currents off a Florida beach.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida identified the couple as Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishart, 48.

Warter and Wishart were vacationing on Hutchinson Island with their six teenage children when they got caught in a rip current with two of their kids.

The two kids broke away from the current and tried to help their parents, but had to return to shore without them because of the dangerous current.

Warter and Wishart were given CPR on the beach before being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies are helping the children as they wait for family members to arrive in Florida.

