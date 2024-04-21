Pennsylvania Amtrak route – but not the Pennsylvanian – is the most punctual in all of America

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Amtrak’s Keystone route — which runs between Harrisburg and New York City — is the most punctual in all of America, according to new data.

And it isn’t even close.

The Keystone’s on-time performance rate — defined as the percentage of passengers who arrive at their destination within 15 minutes of the scheduled time — was 95% for October through December 2023, according to a report the railroad released last week. That was a slight improvement from the 94% rate the Keystone notched during the same period a year earlier.

No. 2 in the system for October through December 2023 — the most recent quarter reported — was the Hiawatha route, which runs between Chicago and Milwaukee and had an on-time performance rate of 88%.

On the other hand, the other route that runs primary through the commonwealth — the eponymous Pennsylvanian, which runs between Pittsburgh and New York City — arrived on time just 74% of the time during the quarter, according to the same report.

The railroad’s systemwide on-time performance rate was 78%. The most chronically tardy route was the Southwest Chief, which runs between Chicago and Los Angeles, and delivered passengers to their destinations within 15 minutes of scheduled times just 45% of the time.

For the rare instances when the Keystone was late, the top three reasons for the delay were — in order — bad weather, repair-related delays for problems like faulty signals and “interference” by commuter lines, such as New Jersey Transit or the Philadelphia area’s SEPTA system.

The more frequent Pennsylvanian delays were most commonly due to — in this order — “interference” by frieght trains (among freight lines, Norfolk Southern overlaps most along the Pennsylvanian’s route), “miscellaneous” delays (which can include various reasons why a train can’t operate as its normal speed) and routing delays, including diversions (i.e., unscheduled switches to different tracks).

