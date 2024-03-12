Pennsylvania American Water begins $4.3M water line work in Wilkes-Barre

Mar. 11—WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania American Water on Monday announced the start of a $4.3 million project to replace more than 14,500 feet of water main in the city of Wilkes-Barre

The water company said the project will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The system improvements replace water main dating as far back as the early 1900s.

Starting Monday, company contractors are installing new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main in the following areas:

—Catlin Avenue (Old River Road to Thayer Street)

—Corlear Street (Old River Road to Carey Avenue)

—Oregon Street (Hanover Street to Wood Street)

—Priestly Street (Water Street to the dead end)

—Richmont Avenue (Old River Road to the dead end)

—O'Neil Avenue (North River Street to North Main Street)

—West Hollenback (North River Street to North Main Street)

—Ralph Street (North Pennsylvania Avenue to the dead end)

—Melrose Avenue (Old River Road to Leonard Street)

—Leonard Street (Melrose Ave to the dead end)

—Stark Street (Carey Avenue to Carlisle Street)

—Cedar Street (Huston Street to Carlisle Street)

—Huston Street (Cedar Street to Sturdevant Street)

—Sturdevant Street (Carey Avenue to Carlisle Street)

—Gates Street (Carey Avenue to Carlisle Street)

—Sterling Avenue (Carey Avenue to Gates Street)

—Monroe Street (Walnut Street to Elizabeth Street)

—Davis Place (Academy Street to the dead end)

—Airy Street (Stanton Street to Jones Street)

—Jones Street (Brown Street to Airy Street)

—Loomis Street (Parrish Street to Moyallen Street)

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by early summer with final restoration and paving to start in the fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

