Pennsylvania American Water begins $2.2M water line project in Nanticoke

Mar. 4—NANTICOKE — Pennsylvania American Water on Monday announced the start of $2.2 million water line upgrade projects to replace more than 8,000 feet of water main in Nanticoke City to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The system improvements replace water main dating as far back as the late 1800s.

The project, which got underway late last month, involves company contractors installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main in the following areas:

—East Green Street — Prospect to Walnut

—Fairview Drive — Meadowcrest to dead end

—West Green Street — Market to Hanover

—East Field Street — Kosciuszko to Chestnut

—East Grove Street — Chestnut to College

—East Union Street — Chestnut to College

—East Spring Street — Walnut to East Main

—State Street — Prospect to Walnut

—South Prospect — Field to Slate

—East Slate Street — Prospect to Market

—Park Street — Main to Hanover

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, late summer with final restoration and paving to start in the fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.