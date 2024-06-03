Penns Valley man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than 6 years in Centre County

A Penns Valley man was accused Thursday of rape after a child came forward with allegations that he sexually abused her for more than six years.

Vladimir Y. Slavskiy, 35, of Penn Township, was accused of sexually abusing the girl since 2017 in Spring Mills, Pleasant Gap and Erie, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. She was 7 or 8 years old when the abuse allegedly began.

Forced sexual intercourse continued through 2022, police wrote. Troopers began investigating in January after a woman reported the allegations.

No defense lawyer was listed Monday. Slavskiy was charged with 20 felony counts of child rape, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and one felony count of rape.

He was denied bail Thursday by District Judge Gregory Koehle and is incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.