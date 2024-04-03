Pennington Gap police arrest man on drug, gun charges at local bank

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Pennington Gap Police Department said a suspicious activity call on March 27 led officers to make a “major arrest.”

A release on Wednesday from the police department said Thomas Ray Houston Jr. was taken into custody following the officers’ investigation. The release said officers responded to Farmers and Miners Bank on West Morgan Avenue, where they located Houston.

With the help of K-9 Sivy’s detection and alerting skills, officers “discovered substantial evidence linking Mr. Houston to multiple serious offenses,” the release states.

$33M sewer project in Washington County, Va. underway

According to the police department, Houston was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I and II Substances (x3)

Possession of Stolen Firearms (x2)

Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I and II Substances

Possession of Schedule IV Substances

Pennington Gap Police Chief Lawson commended responding officers Eads and Collins for their work on the case.

“The Pennington Gap Police Department is committed to maintaining the highest standards of law enforcement excellence,” Chief Lawson stated. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

The release said Houston remained in custody on Monday, April 1, pending more legal proceedings. The department urged anyone with more information on this case or others to contact its office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.