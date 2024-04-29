PennDOT: Traffic signal project to begin at Route 72 and Isabel Dr. in North Cornwall Twp.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking that residents use caution during a traffic signal project set to start in mid-May at the intersection of Route 72 and Isabel Drive in North Cornwall Township.

Weather permitting, work will begin May 13. JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the contractor on the $1.26 million project.

Initial work includes tree trimming, test borings and the installation of erosion and sediment controls. Officials said there will be traffic shifts during this part of the project.

"The project consists of installing a new traffic signal at the Route 72 and Isabel Drive intersection, ADA ramps, updated drainage and other miscellaneous construction from south of Isabel Drive to Tuck Street," officials said in a release.

A 14-day closure is planned for Isabel Drive that will require a detour. Officials will inform the public before the road is shutdown.

All work is expected to be completed by Oct. 25.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News.

