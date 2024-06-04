PennDOT: Traffic shift planned for Wilhelm Avenue realignment project starting this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking that residents use caution as traffic is expected to be shifted this week on Cornwall Road (Route 2001) at the Wilhelm Avenue's intersection in the City of Lebanon and North Cornwall Township.

The shift will start on Wednesday, June 5, weather permitting. The contractor will shift traffic to the southbound side of Cornwall Road so full depth reconstruction can begin on the northbound side.

"Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging while the shift is being implemented," PennDOT officials said in a release Monday afternoon. "Once the shift is completed, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction on Cornwall Road."

The project includes the realignment of Wilhelm Avenue to create a 4-way signalized intersection with York Street and Cornwall Road. Improvements will involve sidewalk connectivity improvements, ADA compliant curb ramps, bike lane accommodations, drainage improvements, lighting, and other miscellaneous construction.

"During the course of this project, there may be traffic disruptions and single lane patterns under flagging Mondays through Thursdays after 8:30 a.m. and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.," officials said.

Officials added that there will be a short-term closure for paving, which is expected to occur later this year. All work is expected to be completed by September 11, 2024.

H&K Group, Inc., of Skippack, PA, is the contractor on this $1,842,599 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. The free 24-hour service provides residents with traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth. Douglas Stump is a correspondent for LDN.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: PennDOT: Traffic shift planned for Wilhelm Ave project starting June 5