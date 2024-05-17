PennDOT: New Route 715 bridge with no weight limit open in Chestnuthill Township

The Route 715 bridge in Chestnuthill Township has been replaced and has reopened to traffic in Monroe County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

PennDOT finished the four-month project to replace the old two-span stone masonry arch bridge over McMichael Creek with a single-span concrete arch culvert.

During construction, Route 715 truck traffic was detoured onto Sugar Hollow Road, State Road, Route 115, U.S. 209, Greenview Drive and Neola Road, while passenger traffic was detoured onto Camp Akiba and Sterling roads.

The old Route 715 bridge was built in 1910. It was 23 feet long and 23 feet wide. It had a 15-ton weight restriction.

A closure went into effect Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, for part of Route 715 in Chestnuthill Township for a bridge replacement.

The new bridge is 32 feet long, 36 feet wide and bears no weight restriction.

According to PennDOT, the new bridge replacements are made to handle all legal loads. This section of Route 715 averages traffic volumes of 5,245 vehicles per day.

Road-Con Inc. of West Chester was the general contractor that completed the $1,505,741 project.

