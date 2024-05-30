PennDOT: rolling stops scheduled in East Hanover Twp. for early June

Rolling stops are schedule on Interstate 81 in East Hanover Township early next month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

A contractor will be replacing power lines spanning the interstate between Exit 80 (Grantville/Hershey/Route 743) and Exit 85 (Route 943/Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap).

Weather permitting, work will be performed the nights of Tuesday, June 4, through Friday, June 7. There will be multiple rolling stops of up to 15 minutes in both directions of I-81 between midnight and 5 a.m. each night.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped of slow-moving vehicles as they approach the work area.

Rolling stops are scheduled on both sides of I-81 in early June.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Rolling stops schedules on I-81 early next month