PennDOT Road Projects in Berks: March 17, 2024

Mar. 17—Daily

—Monday-Friday: Route 12 at Route 73, Ruscombmanor Township, utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Daniel Boone Road at Route 422, Exeter Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Mount Laurel Road, Hay Road to Kutztown Road, Muhlenberg Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Tuesday: Route 222 in both directions, State Hill Road to Route 183, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday: Old Airport Road, Fancy Hill Road to Hemlock Drive, Douglass Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Thursday: Interstate 176 in both directions, Exit 11 (Route 422) to Exit 7 (Green Hills), Cumru Township, shoulder restriction, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Route 724 in Cumru Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: County Line Road, Little Mountain Road to Meckville Road, Bethel Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Cross Keys Road, Route 61 to Route 183, Bern Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Thursday: Interstate 78 East, Exit 30 (Hamburg) to Exit 35 (Lenhartsville), brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Route 143, Lehigh County Line to Mountain Road, Albany Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Shartlesville Road, Old Route 22 to Route 183, Upper Bern Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday-Thursday: Route 12, Route 422 to Route 183, Reading, overnight rolling roadblocks, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.