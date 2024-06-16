PennDOT Road Projects in Berks: June 16, 2024

Daily

• Sunday-Friday: Route 100, Mill Street to Chestnut Street, Washington Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday-Wednesday: Shackamaxon Street, Route 61 to Shoemakersville Road, Ontelaunee Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Thursday-Friday: Stagecoach Road, Route 737 to Route 143, Albany Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday-Friday: Fritztown Road, Mountain Home Road to Hull Street, Sinking Spring, pothole patching, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday-Tuesday: Conrad Road, Baldy Hill Road to Forgedale Road, Hereford Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Thursday-Friday: Bitting Road, Route 73 to Huffs Church Road, District and Pike Townships, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday-Friday: Interstate 176 in both directions, Exit 10 (Route 724) to Exit 7 (Route 10), Cumru Township, shoulder restrictions for bridge repair, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday-Tuesday: Route 100, Mill Street to Chestnut Street, Washington Township, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Monday-Friday: Route 422 eastbound, Broadcasting Road in Spring Township to Stowe exit in Montgomery County, moving overnight operation for drainage repair, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.