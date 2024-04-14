PennDOT Road Projects in Berks: April 14, 2024

Apr. 14—Daily

—Monday-Friday: Route 12 at Route 73, Ruscombmanor Township, utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Sunday-Friday: Interstate 78, Exit 23 (Shartlesville) to Exit 16 (Midway), Bethel Township, overnight construction, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 61 southbound, Schuylkill County line to Tuckerton Road in Muhlenberg Township sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 422 eastbound, Penn Avenue to Lancaster Avenue, Reading, bridge repair, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Wednesday: Route 501 in Bethel Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Thursday-Friday: Route 645 in Bethel Township, drainage, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Tuesday: Route 568, Route 222 near Adamstown to Route 724 in Gibraltar, shoulder restriction for sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday-Thursday: Route 662, Route 422 in Douglassville to Route 73 in Oley Township, shoulder restriction for sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Route 345, Chester County line to Route 422 in Exeter Township, northbound shoulder restriction for sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 100, Mill Street to Chestnut Street, Washington Township, no traffic restriction, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 12 westbound/Route 222 southbound, 11th Street exit in Muhlenberg Township to Lancaster County line, lane restrictions for sweeping, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

—Monday-Tuesday: Route 73, Route 222 in Maidencreek Township to Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township, lane restriction for sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday-Thursday: Route 73, Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township to Route 662 in Oley Township, lane restriction for sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Route 73, Longview Road in Earl Township to Route 100 in Boyertown, lane restrictions for sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.