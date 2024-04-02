PennDOT, PSP advise safe driving amid solar eclipse

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2024 solar eclipse is only one week away, and officials are making sure we’re taking the proper precautions before the big day.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with officials on how to stay safe while traveling during the eclipse.

Allegrucci had the chance to speak with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)and state police on what to do and what not to do while behind the wheel during a solar eclipse.

They say it’s important to keep your eye off the eclipse and on the road.

“On April 8, there will be a solar eclipse, so all of Pennsylvania will be impacted by that,” said PennDOT Northwest Region Press Officer Jill Harry.

Those impacted will include those on the road when the sky goes dark.

PennDOT wants to make sure that all drivers are taking the right precautions.

“Just like you would if you were out during dusk or dawn, you would want to have your headlights on, not just your daytime running lights. So that’s what you’ll experience in most of Pennsylvania,” Harry explained.

But visibility isn’t the only factor, PennDOT expects the astronomical event to cause some distractions and uncommon dangers, making it important to keep your eyes on the road and not the sky.

“Be aware of the fact that there’s going to be other people who might be trying to pull over to look at it. Be alert for pedestrians and just a little bit of different traffic patterns,” Harry continued.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are also getting ready for the solar eclipse and are prepared to keep travelers safe with an increased presence to make sure drivers stay in their lane.

“As always, our presence will be shown. We will be out there, we’ll be out on the major roadways just to make sure that people see us, they know to slow down. And this way in case something does happen, we’ll be there for a quick response time,” said PSP Troop N Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski.

PSP is reminding people that if they want to watch the show, pull over.

“This may sound obvious, but we want people if they’re going to watch this to please pull over. Do not be trying to watch this while you’re driving, that’s gonna cause a crash. We don’t want that to happen,” Trooper Petroski continued.

Not just anywhere, it’s important vehicles pull completely off the road and avoid any turn-around medians.

“They are for emergency and authorized vehicles only, so please people do not pull in there and watch this because that’s for us, that’s for fire trucks and ambulances,” Trooper Petroski added.

If possible, officials are urging those who intend to watch to do so in a safe spot, off the road.

“My advice would be to do it from your backyard if you can. And if you can’t do it there or you prefer to do it somewhere else, travel in advance, get there, get set up and ready to go,” Harry added.

PennDOT also informed Allegrucci that traffic on the day of the eclipse may be busier like weekend traffic rather than your typical Monday traffic.

