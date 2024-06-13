PennDOT Offices Closed on Juneteenth

Jun. 13—All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Selinsgrove and Harrisburg, will be closed Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

June 19, also known as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, is an official annual observance in Pennsylvania. But customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

— RICK DANDES