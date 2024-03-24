PennDOT: Look out for volunteers cleaning up roadways

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be cautious of volunteers picking up litter on the side of the road this spring and summer.

Groups participating in PennDOT’s Adopt A Highway (AAH) program will start working along roadways across the Commonwealth as the weather starts to warm up. According to PennDOT, 60 AAH groups have adopted more than 147 miles of highway in Bradford County, and 73 AAH groups have adopted more than 152 miles of highway in Tioga County.

While AAH cleanups don’t impact traffic, PennDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, drive cautiously, and be alert for slow-moving or stopped vehicles in areas where volunteers or construction crews are working. Workers could be along roadways, interchanges, entrance ramps, and exit ramps.

PennDOT provides AAH participants with trash bags, work gloves, safety vests, and “Litter Crew Ahead” signs by request and notifies the Pennsylvania State Police ahead of scheduled cleanup events. Each AAH group agrees to clean litter from state highway right-of-ways in the interchange area, traffic island, or two-mile section of roadway that they adopted at least twice a year. More information about this program can be found on PennDOT’s website.

