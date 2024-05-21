PennDOT license centers closed Memorial Day weekend through Monday

May 21—All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Selinsgrove, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using online services.

— RICK DANDES