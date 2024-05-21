PennDOT license centers closed Memorial Day weekend through Monday

Rick Dandes, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

May 21—All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Selinsgrove, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using online services.

