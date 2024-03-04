PennDOT to introduce study for Lawrence Park to Wesleyville pedestrian trail

The public is invited to learn more about a proposed Lawrence Park to Wesleyville trail for runners, walkers and cyclists.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is conducting a study to design a trail along Water Street from East Lake Road in Lawrence Park Township to Buffalo Road in Wesleyville. The trail would include two pedestrian bridges, at Bell Street and Curtis/Napier Park.

The study will be outlined during a public meeting at Iroquois High School in Lawrence Park on Tuesday. A short presentation at 5 p.m. will be followed by opportunities until 7 p.m. for the public to ask questions and comment on the study.

Those unable to attend can give feedback by contacting Carrie Machuga at cmmachuga@mccormicktaylor.com or 412-329-4420.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PennDOT to introduce study for Lawrence Park to Wesleyville trail