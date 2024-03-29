PennDOT crews picking up litter along roadways in Snyder and Union counties

Mar. 29—Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews in Snyder and Union counties will pick up litter next week beginning Monday.

In Snyder County, crews will be working along Routes 11-15 between the Juniata and Union county lines between Monday and Friday, April 5, weather permitting.

In Union County, crews will be picking up litter along several roadways. They will be on Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and the Northumberland County line; Route 15 between the Snyder County line and the Lycoming County line; Route 304 between Long Road in Franklin Township and New Berlin and along Routes 104 and 235.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges, entrance and exit ramps.