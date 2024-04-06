PennDOT checks the safety of structures after earthquake

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The tremors of the earthquake felt across our area put PennDOT into action checking the safety of our local bridges and structures.

After Friday’s quake, PennDOT gave the all-clear to bridges like the Market Street Bridge.

PennDOT officials say they have conducted visual inspections across several facilities in our area saying there are no reports of damage or structural concerns.



An early morning earthquake in New Jersey sent vibrations across NEPA on Friday, and many say they knew right away something didn’t feel right.

“I was at work and I was sitting at my desk and my chair started shaking a little and I thought it was my heart pounding or something because it’s so odd and I’m on the second floor but then I heard people talking about an earthquake,” said Tina Gelly from Dunmore.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake got PennDOT officials ready to investigate bridges and structures in NEPA for damage.

NEPA residents feel tremor from New Jersey earthquake

“The geological survey characterizes the shaking of this earthquake as weak which typically indicates no damage will occur with very minor intensities,” says Jonathan A. Eboli the assistant district executive-maintenance at PennDOT.

PennDOT has oversight responsibility of more than six thousand owned bridges greater than 20 feet in length.



Pike and Wayne counties were the closest to the epicenter of the quake and that’s where PennDOT officials concentrated their investigation.

“We are going to take a proactive approach that is of any concern prior to the earthquake movement we are pretty far from the epicenter but again we do have counties that we are responsible for in Pike and Wayne counties,” explained Eboli.

PennDOT officials say everyone should look out for potential damage and for anything that might appear abnormal.

“In a typical building made out of masonry block, you could potentially see a verticle sheer crack or a block in the wall. anything that is a sheer failure or is out of plain or out of plum. those are the two concerns that we would have if anything looked not normal,” continued Eboli.

The last earthquake northeastern Pennsylvania experienced was in 2011.

A 5.8 magnitude shaker that PennDOT officials say was greater in intensity and also didn’t cause damage.

“Who wants their building collapsing kinda scary and they said we may have some aftershocks that are scary too,” added Gelly.

PennDOT officials say it’s possible to experience aftershocks of the earthquake but they don’t anticipate that happening.

If you do see the potential damage to bridges or buildings report it to 1800fixroad.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.