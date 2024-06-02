PennDOT announces upcoming lane restrictions on I-81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds drivers of the upcoming lane restrictions on I-81 North and Southbound.

According to PennDOT beginning Monday, June 3 Interstate 81 north and southbound in Lackawanna County from Exit 191 (Dickson City) and Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for aerial utility work.

Along with Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County from Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 180 (Moosic) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for shoulder cutting pothole patching, officials note.

PennDot states drivers should expect delays and suggest taking alternate routes when possible.

For 24/7 road updates visit 511PA.com.

