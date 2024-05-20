PennDOT announces lane closure in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an upcoming lane closure coming to a Sugarloaf Township road.

Drivers are advised by PennDOT a bridge rehabilitation project on Elk Grove Road, Route 4049 will need a lane closure starting Sunday in Sugarloaf Township.

One lane will be closed at the bridge and traffic will be handled with a temporary traffic signal in both directions, PennDOT explained.

Work is anticipated by PennDOT to take eight months to finish, weather permitting, and advised drivers to expect delays in travel, be alert, and slow down in the work area.

Ryland Construction Company, according to PennDOT, is the prime contractor on the $1,700,000 project, which includes deck replacement for the existing three-span non-composite adjacent box beam bridge with approach work to align with the current road.

You can stay up to date on speed limit restrictions, road conditions, and closures on 511PA.com.

