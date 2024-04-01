PennDOT announces detour for Snyder County road

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A sinkhole closes a Snyder County road Sunday evening, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT.)

PennDOT advised drivers Sunday night Route 3014, Specht Street is closed both ways between West Street in McClure Borough, Snyder County, and Route 2006, Summit Road, in Decatur Township, Mifflin County because of a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was found three miles west of the Mifflin and Snyder County line, according to PennDOT.

A detour for traffic is in place through Helfrick Road or West Street, Route 4003, and Route 522 South.

You can stay up to date on speed limit restrictions, road conditions, and closures on 511PA.com.

