PennDOT is accepting your comments on construction plans for Erie's east Bayfront Parkway

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to improve safety on the east Bayfront Parkway are posted online for public comment.

Project information and a public comment form are available on the PennDOT District 1 website at penndot.pa.gov/district1 under the design and construction projects link.

The plans

The department will install raised medians and reduce lane widths from 12 to 11 feet to help calm traffic and reduce traffic speeds on the parkway between East 12th Street and Port Access Road.

Planned pedestrian improvements include crosswalks through the median islands and new countdown signals to help walkers cross the highway.

The $4.5 million project also will include improvements to the parkway's intersections with East Bay, Sixth, Eighth, 10th and 12th streets, where advanced radar traffic detection will be installed and LED signal heads will be installed and timed to work together.

Construction

Work is expected to begin this spring at East 12th Street and continue toward Port Access Road through the season.

Lanes will be closed at times and flaggers will control traffic at various phases of construction.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Public can comment on construction plans for east Bayfront Parkway