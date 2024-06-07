Penn State suspends fraternity through spring 2025 after ‘unauthorized, high-risk event’

A fraternity at Penn State has been suspended after hosting an “unauthorized, high-risk event” in March.

The Theta Delta Chi fraternity, 305 E. Prospect Avenue, State College, is on organizational suspension effective May 17, according to a release from the university. The Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response placed the fraternity on an indefinite organization suspension through at least spring 2025, the release states. Additionally, it will be on organizational conduct probation through spring 2027.

“Following a thorough investigation, the office found that the Sigma Triton chapter had hosted an unauthorized, high-risk event in March 2024. At that time, the organization had been prohibited from hosting social events due to a previously existing organizational misconduct restriction,” the release states.

Theta Delta Chi was previously put on interim suspension starting Jan. 10 for alleged violations of university policies and guidelines, according to previous reports.

The chapter loses all privileges of a recognized student organization while it is suspended. It can’t participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, the release states, including university-wide events. It can’t function as a sanctioned organization at Penn State.

“The local chapter of Theta Delta Chi has been working closely with the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to develop a comprehensive reform plan. The fraternity’s national organization and its alumni leadership have also partnered with the University throughout the process,” the release states.

According to Penn State’s Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, a number of other fraternities are currently suspended:

Alpha Gamma Rho: Suspended through Aug. 12 for failure to comply with a directive or condition and other university policy

Beta Theta Pi: Suspended permanently for hazing violations

Delta Sigma Iota: Suspended through May 29, 2026 for hazing, alcohol and/or drug violations, and other university policy violations

Kappa Alpha Psi: Suspended through Sept. 11, 2027 for hazing violations

Phi Kappa Sigma: Suspended through fall 2027 for hazing violations

Pi Kappa Alpha: Suspended through fall 2025 for failure to comply with a directive or condition, alcohol and/or drug violations, and other University policy violations

Sigma Chi: Suspended through Aug. 1, 2024, for failure to comply with a directive or condition and other university policy violations

Sigma Tau Gamma: Suspended through Aug. 1, 2024, for hazing and alcohol and/or drug violations