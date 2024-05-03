Penn State student accused of sexually assaulting woman in downtown State College

A Penn State student was accused Thursday of sexually assaulting and strangling a woman inside his downtown State College apartment.

Moncef Guen, 24, of Maryland, was accused of everything from unwanted kissing and disrobing the woman to groping and having sexual intercourse with her in December 2022.

The charging document filed by State College police also detailed allegations of slapping and biting. The two met on an unspecified social media app and the woman went to his apartment for dinner, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

She told Guen to stop and that she did not want to continue, police wrote. At one point, a detective wrote, the woman told Guen he was hurting her.

Significant bruising was found on her neck and breast during a sexual assault forensic examination at Mount Nittany Medical Center, police wrote. A message left with defense lawyer Steve Trialonas was not immediately returned.

Guen was charged with a felony count of sexual assault and strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent and simple assault.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who released him on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.