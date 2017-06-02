Penn State ex-president sentenced in Sandusky child sex abuse scandal

Penn State University President Graham Spanier poses in his office in the Old Main building in State College, Pennsylvania, in this February 26, 1997 file photo. REUTERS/Craig Houtz/Files

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - The former president of Pennsylvania State University was sentenced on Friday to four to 12 months imprisonment and two years probation on a child endangerment charge tied to a coverup of child sex abuse crimes by ex-coach Jerry Sandusky.

Graham Spanier, 68, was among three former school officials accused of covering up a 2001 complaint filed by then graduate student Michael McQueary, who said he witnessed Sandusky having sex with a boy in the campus football showers.

(Reporting by David DeKok; Editing by Laila Kearney and Frances Kerry)