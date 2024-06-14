Penn State delays Kepler Barn demolition again as parties seek ‘viable alternative solutions’

Just weeks after Penn State initially granted a one-month freeze in its plans to demolish a historic barn in Centre County, the university agreed to extend that until the fall as advocates work to find a different solution.

Kepler Barn, located along state Route 45 in Ferguson Township, has been owned by Penn State since the 1990s and is part of more than 2,000 acres of land that makes up the agricultural research facility, near where Ag Progress Days are held.

But before that, it was owned and operated by local farmers, including Millie Kepler. The award-winning female farmer took over the farming operation in the late 1920s after her husband, Aaron Kepler, died. She worked there from then until her death in 1990.

The university has planned to remove the barn for several reasons.

“...Engineers have determined the barn to be structurally unsound and a safety hazard. Given its age and condition along with the various additions over the years, it is not up to current code. The barn also contains significant hazardous material issues that need to be mitigated. All of these factors have required the University to cease any and all activities in the barn and prohibit entry,” the university said in an emailed statement.

Removal is needed due to Penn State’s budget crisis, the condition of the barn, projected costs to renovate or restore and the operation needs of its agricultural research practices, according to the statement.

Penn State agreed in late May to the Historic Barn and Farm Foundation of Pennsylvania’s request to hold off on the demolition for a month. That way, the HBFF-PA would have time to pursue alternative solutions.

“Recently, the foundation requested a 3-month extension (until Sept. 30) while they continue seeking viable alternative solutions for the barn. The University has welcomed the foundation’s request and is working with them in support of their efforts,” Penn State’s statement said.

In recent months, Millie Kepler’s great niece and nephew, Richard Kepler and Vicky Kepler Didato, as well as other advocates have been working to save the barn. The siblings have a personal connection to the barn but emphasized its importance to the local community.

In a public Facebook post, Kepler Didato wrote that she was “overjoyed” with the extension.

“Now the grind really begins,” she wrote.

The Centre County Historical Society previously called the barn a “beloved landmark” in Pennsylvania Furnace and said demolishing it would “deprive future generations of the opportunity to connect with this heritage.”