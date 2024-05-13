Penn State’s construction season is starting. Here are some projects to expect on campus

Penn State’s spring graduation has come and gone, and now the university is getting ready to begin its summer construction season with a few major projects that are expected to be completed soon.

Beyond completing highly anticipated projects such as the new Palmer Art Museum, Penn State will also work on some roadways, sidewalks and parking projects, as well as some smaller renovations, according to a release from the university.

There are many smaller renovations planned for this summer, like installing new flag poles on the Old Main lawn, HVAC upgrades at the Pond Lab, and some projects at sports-related sites including converting four tennis courts into pickleball courts between McCoy Natatorium and Wagner Building.

The university has an interactive construction map that people can check on to see construction projects around the University Park campus.

Projects coming up on completion

There are four major construction projects that should be completed this summer.

Palmer Museum of Art: The museum — which closed its location on campus while a new $85 million building was constructed at The Arboretum — will open June 1. The new 73,000-square-foot building will “bring the outside in” with its unique design elements, according to a press release from the museum. The building will double the museum’s footprint and include 20 light-filled galleries, educational and event spaces, a museum store and cafe, a sculpture path and outdoor terraces.

Engineering Collaborative Research and Education Building: This summer should see a “substantial completion” of the Engineering Collaborative Research and Education Building, according to a release from the university. A phased move-in plan will be utilized for offices, labs, etc.

The building, located near the Westgate Building ramp that bridges Atherton Street, will be 290,000 gross square feet with nine active classrooms and tens of thousands of square feet in research space.

It will also include student support offices like the Center for Engineering Outreach and Inclusion and an engineering advising center, as well as academic unit offices, research space, and teaching labs for aerospace engineering, architectural engineering, acoustics and civil and environmental engineering, the release states.

Field Hockey Stadium: The $12.8 million project, mostly funded through philanthropy, is expected to be completed before the fall season. Upgrades and improvements will be made to the home and away team dressing rooms, a locker room area for officials, the ticket office, restrooms and concession areas, a release states.

Additionally, press and media boxes, and a television broadcast booth will be added to the stadium, according to a release. A hospitality room and an area for field storage will also be added.

Construction crews work on the new locker rooms, bleachers and press box at the Penn State field hockey stadium on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

East Halls (Hastings, Snyder and Stone): Approved in 2022, the final phase of the East Residence Halls renovations will be completed this summer. Students will move in for the fall semester.

According to a release, the renovations include new building systems, improved residence life programming and meeting areas, community kitchens, laundry rooms and shared semi-private bathrooms on each floor. Outside, the building’s exterior will have improvements as well as ADA accessibility, parking, outdoor recreation areas and landscaping.

Other major projects this summer:

Renovations at the Nursing Sciences building, located along College Avenue on the south-west corner of the HUB lawn, are underway and will include a new classroom and knowledge commons.

The Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building will continue to undergo renovations; it is expected to be completed during the fall semester.

The renovations at the Osmond Lab are ongoing and include a 48,000 square foot addition for the department of physics.

Construction crews work on the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building on Fischer Road on the Penn State campus on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Roadways, sidewalks & parking

Penn State provided several different construction projects dealing with roads, sidewalks and parking this summer.

Areas of the sidewalk on the campus side of College Avenue will be closed most of the summer for different projects.

Mill and overlay work will be done on Porter Road between East College Avenue and Curtin Road. Existing concrete crosswalks will be removed.

Sidewalks along University Drive near the Pegula Ice Arena will be replaced and a new crosswalk will be installed for those crossing University Drive between Curtin Road and Dauer Drive.

Curtin Road will be closed between Commuter Drive and Porter Road.

Some work will be done on the West Parking Deck and structural repairs are scheduled for the Eisenhower Parking Deck.