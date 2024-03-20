Penn State administrator charged with DUI, marking the 2nd such arrest in the past month

A special assistant in Penn State’s student affairs department was charged Monday with drunken driving, making her at least the second official in the department to be charged in the past three weeks.

Diane L. Andrews, the university’s special assistant to the vice president for student affairs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.210%, more than 2 1/2 times the state’s limit.

No defense lawyer was listed. Andrews did not immediately respond to an email sent Wednesday. She is also the university’s former associate vice president for student affairs.

A university spokesperson provided a similar statement to one sent earlier this month when the CDT reported that Anna C. Barone, the university’s student care and advocacy director, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.

”The University is aware and recognizes the serious nature of these charges,” Penn State spokesman Wyatt DuBois wrote in an email Wednesday. “As this is a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”

Andrews, 64, of College Township, crashed into the back of a driver who was stopped Jan. 24 at a red light in downtown State College, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

She told an officer she “bumped into his car” after leaving an event at Champs, police wrote. Her sedan could not be driven and had to be towed. She also told the officer she “didn’t have much to drink,” police wrote.

She had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred her words, smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and showed “very poor balance,” police wrote. A blood test was completed at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Andrews, who was also charged with a summary traffic violation, was issued a summons. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.

Barone’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3. She was released pending her appearance at future court hearings.