Penn Hills man convicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses

After deliberating for less than two hours, a federal jury found Harry E. Duncan, 36 of Penn Hills, guilty of three counts of violating federal drug and firearms laws on Monday.

According to a press release, the verdict included one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine; possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon; aiding and abetting the straw purchase of three firearms.

Evidence that was presented at trial showed that in the fall of 2022, Duncan was the subject of an investigation by Allegheny County Police narcotics detectives. In November of 2022, detectives served a search warrant on Duncan’s home. Detectives found over 1,000 stamp bags of fentanyl, significant amounts of unpackaged fentanyl powder, powder cocaine and crack cocaine hidden in the ceiling.

Detectives also found a large amount of drug packaging materials, scales, cash and 11 different cell phones in Duncan’s basement.

A Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic rifle, a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, several rounds of ammunition and several pistol cases were found by detectives.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 2024. Duncan can receive up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $2.5 million, or both.

