Penn Hills family’s home riddled with bullets, police still investigating

On Wednesday morning, shots rang out in Penn Hills, and a woman told Channel 11 News that a bullet shattered her front window and just missed her head.

“I was just sitting in my chair, and I hear bang, bang, bang,” said Laura Snavely.

Laura Snavely said on Wednesday morning as she was getting her kids ready for school, she heard multiple gunshots. While she could tell it was nearby, she had no idea she was in danger until this happened.

“Then you heard ‘Boom, boom, boom,’ Then the window shattered all over me. I started saying to my kids I’ve been shot, there’s a shot somebody is shot,” explained Snavely.

Fortunately, the bullet missed her and her pets who often sit in the window.

“It was only inches, if that guy had been a centimeter off either direction it would have gone right through my head

However, it shattered parts of her front window, damage that will likely cost her hundreds of dollars.

“We don’t have the money. I have two kids turning 18, and one going to college. It’s Penn Hills, we aren’t rich people here,” Snavely said.

Channel 11 News went to Penn Hills Police Department to find out what sparked the violence. The chief told us that on Wednesday morning, a couple was shot at multiple times at Park Manor Place apartments. The apartment complex is just a block away from Laura Snavely’s home. Police believe that one of the bullets traveled from the complex parking lot and into Snavely’s front window.

No one was injured, and police believe this was an isolated incident.

“I’m just grateful God was there he was watching over, she said.

Police said that this investigation is still ongoing.

