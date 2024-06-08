Peninsula woman robs, assaults Uber driver before stealing from Kohl’s: PD

(KRON) — On Thursday, the Redwood City Police Department arrested, booked, and charged Shante Barden, an East Palo Alto resident who robbed and assaulted an Uber driver before stealing store merchandise from two Redwood City businesses on Thursday.

Police said the robbery happened at approximately 12:09 p.m. Officials responded to reports of a robbery and assault in the parking lot of Kohl’s at 250 Walnut Street in Redwood City.

The victim, an Uber driver, reported that he had brought Barden to Kohl’s, and upon arriving, she threatened him with a knife and demanded his cell phone. Once she had his phone, she then demanded money to return it, police said.

Police said a “brief struggle” ensued before Barden cut the Uber driver’s arm. She then left the scene on foot with the driver’s money. After Barden left the parking lot, investigating officers found “excellent” video surveillance footage of her stealing from two nearby businesses before fleeing the area entirely, police said.

As this investigation was ongoing, RCPD got another call from a woman from San Mateo County Superior Court on 250 Walnut Street regarding “a disturbance” that “needed the police.” Responding officers then arrived before identifying and detaining Barden, police said.

Barden was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and committing a felony while out on bail.

