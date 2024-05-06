Penfield Public Library to close for several weeks this month. Here's why

The Penfield Public Library will be closed to the public for several weeks in May to allow for carpeting to be replaced throughout the space.

From Monday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 28, the library will be closed in varying stages.

"We truly appreciate the support of our amazing community as we improve our library for all," a statement on the library's website said. "Thank you for your patience and forbearance as we do our best to keep you in touch with as many services and materials as we can throughout this process. We look forward to sharing the fresh carpet with you!"

Here's what to know about the project and related closures.

The Penfield Public Library will be closed for several weeks in May as carpeting is replaced throughout the space.

Why will the library be closed?

Since some of the original floor tiles underneath the old carpet have traces of asbestos, the library needs to be closed while the carpet is replaced.

"The New York State Department of Labor states while it is best to leave materials that contain asbestos alone, once you embark on a renovation, those tiles must be removed by a specially certified, licensed contractor," the library's website said. "Please be assured that the tiles under the carpet did not pose any health risk to our library users or our staff members."

The air quality will be tested before, during and after the removal of the carpeting to ensure safety and once the tiles are removed and the air quality tests come back clean, the library will remain closed another two weeks for carpet installation with limited services available to the public.

When will the library be closed?

The Penfield Public Library will be closed to the public from Monday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 28.

From May 6-12, the library will also be closed to staff so the outdoor book drop won't be operational. All Penfield item due dates will be extended to May 13 and no fines will accrue during that time.

If you accrue any fines resulting from other libraries' items you picked up from Penfield as holds you were unable to return, the library will work with you to address them once the building is reopened.

You can also drop off items at any other public library in Monroe County or choose to contact the owning library of any non-Penfield item to request a renewal or inquire about its fine policy if your item's due date comes up when the Penfield location is closed.

For the weeks of May 13-17 and May 20-24, curbside service and telephone reference will be provided in the Braman Room from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. The library will be closed on weekends during the project.

And May 25-27, the library will be closed for Memorial Day weekend. The library will fully reopen Tuesday, May 28.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Penfield Public Library to close for several weeks this month. Here's why