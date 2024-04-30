Pender man pleads guilty to statutory sex offense with 15-year-old

A Pender County man pleaded guilty to statutory sex offense with a child 15 years or younger.

Randy Tucker, 41, was sentenced to a maximum of 24 years in prison in Pender County Superior Court on Monday, according to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office. Tucker will additionally be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years following his release.

In September of 2023, a victim disclosed to her school counselor two sexual encounters with Tucker, one of which occurred in a parking lot of Pender Memorial Hospital, according to the release. The counselor reported the crimes to law enforcement. The victim was interviewed at Carousel Center, a medical and therapeutic service provider for child victims.

Law enforcement with the Pender County Sheriff's Office obtained a video from the Pender Memorial Hospital parking lot confirming the victim's account, according to the release.

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff's Office worked with the victim and her mother to obtain incriminating messages sent by Tucker. Following Tucker's arrest, he admitted to law enforcement that it was a "stupid mistake" and something "that should never have happened," according to the release.

“Committing a sex offense with a minor is never a ‘mistake.’ It’s intentional, and it’s a crime,” Rebecca Z. Donaldson, assistant district attorney, said in the release. “Tucker is being held accountable for his crime because of the bravery of the victim, the professionalism of the school counselor, the incredible resources at the Carousel Center, and the investigative efforts of law enforcement.”

