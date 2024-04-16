Pender man found dead in local fishing cove

The body of a Pender County man has been discovered in a fishing cove off the Northeast Cape Fear River.

On Friday at approximately 5:37 p.m., a fisherman recognized an unoccupied vessel in a cove off the Northeast Cape Fear River known as "Fishing Creek," according to a news release from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. The fisherman contacted 911 and advised law enforcement that the owner of the vessel had a vehicle parked at the Sawpit Landing Boat Access.

At 5:51 p.m., the fisherman contacted 911 dispatch after locating a deceased body floating in the water in the same cove, according to the release. Deputies and first responders with the Pender County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene around 6:16 p.m. Fred Gorchess, master officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, arrived on scene around 7 p.m. and patrolled the scene alongside Pender County Sheriff's Office personnel via patrol boat.

The deceased male was identified as 68-year-old Ivey James Blackburn Jr. of Burgaw.

Blackburn was floating face down, wearing a type 3 personal flotation device, according to the release. There were no obvious signs of injury to the body.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was not aware as of Monday afternoon if the autopsy had been performed. The incident is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender man found dead in fishing cove off Northeast Cape Fear River