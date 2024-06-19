A Pender County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted statutory rape charges.

Paul Rettinger, 38, was sentenced on Friday in Pender County Superior Court to 9-15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years following his release.

The investigation into the incident started in Oct. 2021 when the victim first told her boss that she had been sexually assaulted, according to a news release from the office of District Attorney Ben David. After, law enforcement become involved and the minor victim was interviewed at the Carousel Center, a local non-profit that provides medical and therapeutic services for child victims.

According to the release, Rettinger and the victim met at the Skate Barn in Pender County. Details provided by the investigation said a violent assault occurred over three hours while the victim was at the defendant’s house. The victim reported that she felt trapped by Rettinger until he eventually returned her to her home.

“We are so proud of the victim for coming forward, said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Z. Donaldson in the release. "We are grateful for the tireless work of law enforcement and the Carousel Center. We hope this sentence sends a strong message that this behavior will not be tolerated and those who commit these heinous crimes will be held accountable.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender County man pleads guilty to statutory sex offense