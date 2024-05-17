Pender administrator named assistant principal of the year by state educators' group

Bryant

John Bryant, assistant principal at Pender High School in Burgaw, was honored on Friday by the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) with an “Assistant Principal of the Year” award at a school presentation.

Bryant has helped build a productive climate at Pender High School both for educators to collaborate and for professional learning, and for creating high expectations for student achievement, according to the news release from NCAE.

“Congratulations to John Bryant for his commitment to educational excellence and his leadership among education professionals,” said Tamika Walker Kelly, NCAE president. “NCAE members like John are the administrators, teachers, and support staff who lead excellent public schools and are preparing the next generation for a future we cannot even imagine.”

The NCAE Assistant Principal of the Year Award is presented annually. Nominees are judged on professional practice, advocacy for the profession, community engagement, and leadership skills.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender educator recognized as Assistant Principal of the Year by NCAE