Pence and Cassidy draw a line at calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

On Sunday, Sen. Bill Cassidy and Mike Pence slammed Donald Trump’s vow to pardon Jan. 6 rioters — and his depiction of them as “patriots” and “hostages.”

“It’s very unfortunate in a time when there are American hostages being held in Gaza, that the President or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages — it’s just unacceptable,” the former vice president said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” Pence was presiding over the election certification on Jan. 6, 2021, when it was disrupted by pro-Trump forces.

“I do not think it's appropriate. We're a nation of laws and those folks were convicted,” Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “If you plead guilty, i.e., obviously, you're not a patriot. You're somebody who committed a criminal act.”

Trump opened a rally on Saturday with a recording of Jan. 6 prisoners singing the national anthem, and followed it up by pledging to issue pardons for Jan. 6 rioters on his first day in office.

“You see the spirit from the hostages. And that’s what they are — hostages,” Trump said at the Ohio rally. Some of his supporters have adopted that terminology in recent weeks.

The Jan. 6 riot has played a prominent role in both President Joe Biden’s and Trump’s campaigns so far. Biden has repeatedly cited the violence as an example of the possible dangers of a second Trump term.

Trump’s vow to pardon the rioters has also quickly become a talking point for Democrats who aim to paint the presumptive GOP nominee as snubbing the law and disrespecting law enforcement. Hundreds of rioters have been convicted since Jan. 6, 2021, many of them members of far-right extremist groups — like the Proud Boys.

Cassidy has been a long-time Trump skeptic and was one of only seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial for inciting the Jan. 6 riot. Neither Cassidy or Pence have endorsed Trump, though Cassidy's remarks Sunday suggest it is only a matter of time.

"I've been very explicit in what my answer is and I've answered this in greater detail in times past. And so I'm just going to say what I just said, I plan to vote for a Republican for the presidency of the United States," he said on "Meet the Press."