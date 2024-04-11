The new penalty for trying to illegally cross train tracks will be significantly costlier

A new Florida law has updated penalties for disregarding warning signals and attempting to illegally cross active railroad tracks. For a first violation, the fine is $500 or 25 hours of community service. The violator will also have six points assessed against his/her driver's license.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1301 on April 3 and the law will go into effect July 1. The penalties apply to both drivers and pedestrians.

The law was widely supported by the Florida Rail Alliance, which includes Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway, two prominent rails in Palm Beach County.

"We applaud the Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis for taking action to keep Floridians safe by passing HB1301, which includes updated penalties for infractions around active railroad tracks," a statement by the Alliance read. "These legislative changes combined with continued education, engineering and enforcement, are meant to encourage people to think twice about engaging in dangerous and risky behavior that can have deadly consequences."

What is the penalty for illegally crossing Florida rail tracks?

Florida’s moving violation fines had been lower than other states, especially when it came to railroad crossings. Here are the new details:

For a first violation, the person must pay a fine of $500 or perform 25 hours of community service and shall have six points assessed against his or her driver's license.

For a second or subsequent violation, the fine is $1,000 and another six points will be assessed against his or her driver's license.

Grade-crossing incidents have become a major issue in Florida since the launch of Brightline despite a push by the company for safety campaigns. In 2023, according to preliminary Federal Railroad Administration statistics cited by Operation Lifesaver, Florida was fourth in the nation in the number of grade-crossing collisions, but second in fatalities. In Palm Beach County, there have been 31 Brightline fatalities since the inception of the high-speed rail.

What are the safety measures Brightline has implemented?

Brightline has made numerous efforts to improve safety at its crossings. Among them:

Delineators, raised pavement markers and edge striping . Delineators (collapsible or flexible poles) installed on both sides of the crossing to prevent cars from going around gates. The Long Island Railroad saw a significant reduction in accidents along its crossings after delineators were installed in 2018, according to the Federal Railway Administration.

Rail dynamic envelopes. The pavement markings alert pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists to use caution when around trains and train tracks. The large X’s mark a danger area, warning motorists that they are too close to the tracks if their cars have ventured into the envelope area.

Channelization, or fencing and landscaping. The measures are designed to keep trespassers from walking onto railroad tracks. Thirty-three miles of fencing and landscaping would be installed. Sunrail, in Orlando, recorded a 91% reduction in trespassers in the two years after it installed fencing in 2018, according to the grant application.

