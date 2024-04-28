Pembroke police ‘concerned for well-being’ of missing 16-year-old girl

Pembroke police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who may have taken a rideshare vehicle.

Jaylanna Curtin-Green was last seen on Country Club Circle around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, police say. Jaylanna Curtin-Green. A black Honda CRV was seen parked in the area of her residence shortly after she was last seen. Police believe the car may have been obtained through a ride-sharing app.

“She was last seen wearing a fluorescent (orange) top, a black shirt, and black pants,” Pembroke police say. “She is approximately 5″2′ inches tall and 156 lbs. She has previously lived throughout the South Shore with ties to the Metro-Boston area. The Pembroke Police Department is concerned for her well-being.”

Anyone with information is asked to Pembroke Police at 781-293-6363 or by calling 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

