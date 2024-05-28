Pembroke Pines man accused of murdering 2-year-old girl

A Pembroke Pines man was booked into Broward County jail Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed a 2-year-old girl.

Police and Fire Rescue paramedics went to a home on the 400 block of Southwest 177th Avenue around 9:40 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured child.

There, they found the girl “bleeding profusely” from her neck and “immediately began emergency medical care,” Capt. Adam Feiner, a Pembroke Pines police spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday night.

Paramedics rushed her to Memorial Regional Hospital, “but, regrettably, she died despite all life-saving efforts.”

Police arrested Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, who lives at the house.

Police did not release information about the relationship between Duran and the child. They also did not disclose how the girl was killed.

Duran is being held in Broward County jail. Information on his bond status was not immediately available.

Feiner said the crime is “domestic in nature and involves no active threat to the community,”

Feiner said more charges may be pending against Duran.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department’s tip line at 954-493-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.