Pemberton Township officials call on mayor to resign
Three dozen employees allegedly came forward, detailing various allegations, including sexual harassment, retaliatory behavior and reports of flirting with minors.
During a livestream this week, 22-year-old Kai Cenat claimed a woman he met in 2023 leaked naked photos and videos taken without his consent to extort money from him.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
Jontay Porter's suspicious betting behavior was clear for everyone to see.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
Comedy Central just greenlit a cartoon based on the classic Sega arcade game Golden Axe. It stars Danny Pudi, Carl Tart, Lisa Gilroy and Matthew Rhys, among others.
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, by Sayonara Wild Hearts devs, releases on May 19. It’ll be available for the Switch and PC via Steam.
Yars Rising is a forthcoming Metroidvania with an interesting pedigree. It’s a sequel to an Atari 2600 game from 1982.
Schim is an indie platformer that sees you playing as a creature that moves by jumping between shadows. It's coming to PC and consoles on July 18.
Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.
NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from Portworx, a cloud-native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud-native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early-stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ experience to build another successful company.
Ford announces it opened up its application process for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD for the U.S. and Canada. It's basically a Mustang race car for the road.
Why traveling can make us susceptible to colds, and what experts recommend doing to prevent illness.