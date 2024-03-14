Peloton in your hotel room? Lobby co-working? Free booze? See new places to stay in Miami
Guests checking into the MOXY Miami Wynwood on April 11, the day it opens, will get a complimentary cocktail — but not only on that day. It’ll be a regular hotel perk. The drinks go with the games in the lobby as a way to meet fellow travelers.
Later in the year, the 125-room EVEN Hotel Sweetwater-Doral will open, offering rooms that come with yoga mats or Peloton bikes. In August, citizenM Miami South Beach will open with a lobby that evokes a co-working vibe. Two other locations in Miami have tech happy hours and prominent speakers for locals and guests.
What else can you expect from new hotels in South Florida?
Here’s an inside look at what just opened or will open soon:
MIAMI
Roami at Metro Park
Opened: Dec. 2023
Rooms: 22
Location: 1343 NW First St.
What’s nearby: LoanDepot Park, Little Havana
Details: Wireless internet, kitchen, cookware, refrigerator
Smart Brickell Two
Opened: Dec. 2023
Rooms: 50
Location: 255 SW Ninth St.
What’s nearby: Brickell City Centre
Details: WiFi, two outdoor swimming pools, spa
EVEN Hotel Sweetwater – Doral
Opening: Scheduled Aug. 2024
Rooms: 125
Location: 10770 NW 25th St.
What’s nearby: Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Warrior Gun Range, and Costa Del Sol Golf Club
Details: Big focus on wellness, choice of room types that come with yoga mats or Peloton bikes, “state-of-the-art athletic studio”
Gale Miami Hotel and Residences
Opening: Scheduled April 2024
Rooms: 160
Location: 601 NE First St.
What’s nearby: Bayfront Park, PortMiami, Kaseya Center (home of Miami Heat), CVI-CHI 105 restaurant, Perez Art Museum, Frost Science Museum, MacArthur Causeway
Details: Outdoor pool deck, spa, fitness center, co-working space, three on-site restaurants
MOXY Miami Wynwood
Opening: April 2024
Rooms: 120
Location: 255 NW 25th St.
What’s nearby: Wynwood Walls, Lock & Load Miami: Machine Gun, Mana Wynwood Convention Center
Details: Complimentary cocktail at Bar Moxy when checking in, the ‘‘Plug and Meet’‘ gathering areas provide modern ergonomic seating, large writing walls and 56-inch TVs for presentation projection. WiFi and fitness center. Games in the lobby encourage socializing
The Moore Miami
Opening: Scheduled to open May 2024
Rooms: 13
Location: 4040 NE Second Ave.
What’s nearby: Design District, Julia Tuttle Causeway (to Miami Beach), Wynwood, Edgewater
Details: Guests will receive exclusive, temporary access the Moore private club’s most sought-after amenities
MIAMI BEACH
citizenM Miami South Beach
Opening: Scheduled for August 2024
Rooms: 168
Location: 1200 Lincoln Rd.
What’s nearby: Miami Beach Botanical Garden, The Standard, Trader Joe’s
Details: Rooftop pool and bar, gym, outdoor terrace, events for community
Collins Park Hotel
Opening: Scheduled to open April 2024
Rooms: 294
Location: 2000 Park Ave.
What’s nearby: Miami Beach Golf Club, Collins Park, Miami Beach Botanical Garden
Details: Rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, parking
Thompson South Beach
Opening: Scheduled to open Sept. 2024
Rooms: 150
Location: 1685 Washington Ave
What’s nearby: Ross Dress for Less, Rao’s Miami Beach restaurant, the beach, Miami Beach Convention Center
Details: Rooftop pool, restaurant and bar, floor to ceiling windows in in rooms
FORT LAUDERDALE AREA
Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood
Opened: Nov. 2023
Rooms: 100
Location: 5510 S State Road 7, Hollywood
What’s nearby: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Details: The kosher hotel has a Shabbat elevator that automatically stops on every floor on Fridays and Saturdays.. Amenities include smart TVs, complimentary wireless internet access, swimming pool, fitness center. Staff speaks Russian, Ukrainian, English, Hebrew and Spanish
Aloft Fort Lauderdale Airport
Opened: Dec. 2023
Rooms: 138
Location: 501 SE 24th St.
What’s nearby: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, LauderAle Brewery, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale
Details: Rooftop pool and bar with 360-degree views, firness center, 50-inch TV in executive-style suites, rooms have nine-foot ceilings
Fairfield Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Northwest
Opened: Oct. 2023
Rooms: 120
Location: 6800 NW 88th Ave.
What’s nearby: Tamarac Sports Complex, Woodmont Country Club
Details: Fitness Center, WiFi, free on-site parking. Staff speaks English, Spanish, Creole
Tru by Hilton Miramar
Opening: Scheduled March 2024
Rooms: 97
Location: 14577 SW 27th Way
What’s nearby: NBC Miami, Pembroke Gardens shops and restaurants
Details: WiFi, outdoor pool, fitness center, free on-site parking
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Amrit Ocean Resort
Opening: April 2024
Rooms: 155
Location: 3100 N. Ocean Dr., Singer Island, Riviera Beach
What’s nearby: 300 feet of beaches., on an island, near Palm Beach Shores
Details: This is a luxury, wellness oceanfront resort. Daily yoga classes. Can learn various things from windsurfing to a juice cleansing regimen. Outdoor pool, extensive spa
One West Palm Beach
Opening: Oct. 2024
Rooms: 201
Location: 550 N. Quadrille Blvd., West Palm Beach
What’s nearby: Palm Harbor Marina, West Palm Beach GreenMarket, The Square shopping and restaurant district
Details: Outdoor swimming pools, fitness, tennis courts
Note: Information for this list came from CoStar, a national provider of financial information and commercial real estate analytics, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Hotel trends in South Florida
Don’t let all the new offerings mask the challenges. The hotel industry faced a sluggish 2023. Higher interest rates made it more costly to finish projects.
“We did see a bit of the pipeline slow,” said Daryl Cronk, director of southeastern U.S. hospitality analytics for CoStar. That combined with a softening in South Florida’s tourism economy due to from increased competition across the world.
Steve Turk, a consultant with Turk Hospitality Ventures and former longtime hotel executive, said hotels are facing rising costs and stricter lending standards. But he noted an increase from 423 room openings in 2023 to over 1,100 expected in 2024.
“I expect to see an uptick in the second half of this year and going into 2025,” Cronk said.
Thompson South Beach opens this year, but 2025 should see many more luxury hotels open their doors, especially in Miami Beach.
Other trends include hotel lobbies with events for locals, not just guests. ”
Having a welcoming lobby for co-working or events “is part of the citizenM brand,” said Stephanie Leger, a Miami-based hospitality consultant. “But we’re starting to see that with the new hotels here.