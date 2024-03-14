Peloton in your hotel room? Lobby co-working? Free booze? See new places to stay in Miami

Guests checking into the MOXY Miami Wynwood on April 11, the day it opens, will get a complimentary cocktail — but not only on that day. It’ll be a regular hotel perk. The drinks go with the games in the lobby as a way to meet fellow travelers.

Later in the year, the 125-room EVEN Hotel Sweetwater-Doral will open, offering rooms that come with yoga mats or Peloton bikes. In August, citizenM Miami South Beach will open with a lobby that evokes a co-working vibe. Two other locations in Miami have tech happy hours and prominent speakers for locals and guests.

What else can you expect from new hotels in South Florida?

Here’s an inside look at what just opened or will open soon:

MIAMI

Roami at Metro Park

Nearby: Calle Ocho.

Opened: Dec. 2023

Rooms: 22

Location: 1343 NW First St.

What’s nearby: LoanDepot Park, Little Havana

Details: Wireless internet, kitchen, cookware, refrigerator

Smart Brickell Two

Nearby: Brickell City Centre’s Shops near downtown Miami.

Opened: Dec. 2023

Rooms: 50

Location: 255 SW Ninth St.

What’s nearby: Brickell City Centre

Details: WiFi, two outdoor swimming pools, spa

EVEN Hotel Sweetwater – Doral

Opening: Scheduled Aug. 2024

Rooms: 125

Location: 10770 NW 25th St.

What’s nearby: Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Warrior Gun Range, and Costa Del Sol Golf Club

Details: Big focus on wellness, choice of room types that come with yoga mats or Peloton bikes, “state-of-the-art athletic studio”

Gale Miami Hotel and Residences

Nearby: Bayfront Park.

Opening: Scheduled April 2024

Rooms: 160

Location: 601 NE First St.

What’s nearby: Bayfront Park, PortMiami, Kaseya Center (home of Miami Heat), CVI-CHI 105 restaurant, Perez Art Museum, Frost Science Museum, MacArthur Causeway

Details: Outdoor pool deck, spa, fitness center, co-working space, three on-site restaurants

MOXY Miami Wynwood

Nearby: Wynwood Walls

Opening: April 2024

Rooms: 120

Location: 255 NW 25th St.

What’s nearby: Wynwood Walls, Lock & Load Miami: Machine Gun, Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Details: Complimentary cocktail at Bar Moxy when checking in, the ‘‘Plug and Meet’‘ gathering areas provide modern ergonomic seating, large writing walls and 56-inch TVs for presentation projection. WiFi and fitness center. Games in the lobby encourage socializing

The Moore Miami

Opening: Scheduled to open May 2024

Rooms: 13

Location: 4040 NE Second Ave.

What’s nearby: Design District, Julia Tuttle Causeway (to Miami Beach), Wynwood, Edgewater

Details: Guests will receive exclusive, temporary access the Moore private club’s most sought-after amenities

MIAMI BEACH

citizenM Miami South Beach

Street view of new citizenM Miami South Beach scheduled to open this year.

Opening: Scheduled for August 2024

Rooms: 168

Location: 1200 Lincoln Rd.

What’s nearby: Miami Beach Botanical Garden, The Standard, Trader Joe’s

Details: Rooftop pool and bar, gym, outdoor terrace, events for community

Collins Park Hotel

Opening: Scheduled to open April 2024

Rooms: 294

Location: 2000 Park Ave.

What’s nearby: Miami Beach Golf Club, Collins Park, Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Details: Rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, parking

Thompson South Beach

Nearby: Rao’s restaurant

Opening: Scheduled to open Sept. 2024

Rooms: 150

Location: 1685 Washington Ave

What’s nearby: Ross Dress for Less, Rao’s Miami Beach restaurant, the beach, Miami Beach Convention Center

Details: Rooftop pool, restaurant and bar, floor to ceiling windows in in rooms

FORT LAUDERDALE AREA

Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood

Opened: Nov. 2023

Rooms: 100

Location: 5510 S State Road 7, Hollywood

What’s nearby: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Details: The kosher hotel has a Shabbat elevator that automatically stops on every floor on Fridays and Saturdays.. Amenities include smart TVs, complimentary wireless internet access, swimming pool, fitness center. Staff speaks Russian, Ukrainian, English, Hebrew and Spanish

Aloft Fort Lauderdale Airport

Lobby of Aloft Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Opened: Dec. 2023

Rooms: 138

Location: 501 SE 24th St.

What’s nearby: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, LauderAle Brewery, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale

Details: Rooftop pool and bar with 360-degree views, firness center, 50-inch TV in executive-style suites, rooms have nine-foot ceilings

Fairfield Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Northwest

Work on your golf game while staying at the Fairfield by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Northwest

Opened: Oct. 2023

Rooms: 120

Location: 6800 NW 88th Ave.

What’s nearby: Tamarac Sports Complex, Woodmont Country Club

Details: Fitness Center, WiFi, free on-site parking. Staff speaks English, Spanish, Creole

Tru by Hilton Miramar

Opening: Scheduled March 2024

Rooms: 97

Location: 14577 SW 27th Way

What’s nearby: NBC Miami, Pembroke Gardens shops and restaurants

Details: WiFi, outdoor pool, fitness center, free on-site parking

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Amrit Ocean Resort

Opening: April 2024

Rooms: 155

Location: 3100 N. Ocean Dr., Singer Island, Riviera Beach

What’s nearby: 300 feet of beaches., on an island, near Palm Beach Shores

Details: This is a luxury, wellness oceanfront resort. Daily yoga classes. Can learn various things from windsurfing to a juice cleansing regimen. Outdoor pool, extensive spa

One West Palm Beach

Opening: Oct. 2024

Rooms: 201

Location: 550 N. Quadrille Blvd., West Palm Beach

What’s nearby: Palm Harbor Marina, West Palm Beach GreenMarket, The Square shopping and restaurant district

Details: Outdoor swimming pools, fitness, tennis courts

Note: Information for this list came from CoStar, a national provider of financial information and commercial real estate analytics, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Hotel trends in South Florida

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and famed startup investor Jason Calacanis talked about Miami tech in a private event at citizenM hotel downtown on Jan. 26, 2023. This is an example of the programs citizenM hotels hold. NADYA VENTO

Don’t let all the new offerings mask the challenges. The hotel industry faced a sluggish 2023. Higher interest rates made it more costly to finish projects.

“We did see a bit of the pipeline slow,” said Daryl Cronk, director of southeastern U.S. hospitality analytics for CoStar. That combined with a softening in South Florida’s tourism economy due to from increased competition across the world.

Steve Turk, a consultant with Turk Hospitality Ventures and former longtime hotel executive, said hotels are facing rising costs and stricter lending standards. But he noted an increase from 423 room openings in 2023 to over 1,100 expected in 2024.

“I expect to see an uptick in the second half of this year and going into 2025,” Cronk said.

Thompson South Beach opens this year, but 2025 should see many more luxury hotels open their doors, especially in Miami Beach.

Other trends include hotel lobbies with events for locals, not just guests. ”

Having a welcoming lobby for co-working or events “is part of the citizenM brand,” said Stephanie Leger, a Miami-based hospitality consultant. “But we’re starting to see that with the new hotels here.