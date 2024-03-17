Pelosi says most people wouldn't let Trump in their house, so why should he be in the White House?

In an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" this weekend, Former U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed-in on Donald Trump's rally in Ohio on Saturday — during which he warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses to Joe Biden and said that, in his opinion, some undocumented immigrants are "not people" — questioning how much more American voters need to see to realize that what he's spreading does not represent what this country stands for.

Speaking to anchor Dana Bash, Pelosi ran through a list of Trump's recent actions and rhetoric from sharing sensitive government information with the Russian foreign minister to condemning soldiers for "losing" by dying in wars and praising Hitler, saying, "We just have to win this election . . . there's something wrong here."

"How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn't what our country is about?

Wrapping up her thoughts on the matter, Pelosi said, "You wouldn't even allow him in your house, much less in the White House."

Watch here:

Pelosi on CNN on Trump: "We just have to win this election because he's even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He's going to exact a bloodbath? There's something wrong here... how much more do [American voters] have to see?... you wouldn't even allow him in your house" pic.twitter.com/pLO66pGdwZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024